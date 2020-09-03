Tompkins County has highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since March

There have been other COVID-19 cases reported involving college students across the state. At SUNY Oneonta, the campus is closed after a spike in cases. As of Wednesday, the school said there have been 289 positive cases since the start of the fall semester.

The impact of the new cases extends beyond the campuses. In Tompkins County, there have been 54 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week. In the month-and-a-half before that period, the county had 51 new cases.

With 25 new cases on Wednesday, the county had its largest single-day increase since March 27, when there were 16 new cases.

Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County's public health director, urged those who attend gatherings to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

"We know the majority of students are adhering to campus guidance and are doing exactly what they have been asked to do by their respective institution," Kruppa said. "A small number of people have had a large negative impact on our community and their peers. This is not the way any of us hoped to start the semester, but it is the reality we are living."

