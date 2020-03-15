Tompkins County: Ithaca College 'community member' has coronavirus

The person who tested positive for the coronavirus in Tompkins County is an Ithaca College "community member," according to the county health department.

The county announced Saturday it has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, but more information about the individual wasn't released. Ithaca College President Shirley Collado wrote in a letter posted on the college's website that the person is a "member of our Ithaca College campus community."

It wasn't disclosed if the individual is part of the faculty, non-teaching staff or a student.

According to the health department, the person began experiencing symptoms of the virus on March 5 — before the start of spring break for the college. They are in mandatory quarantine in their home.

Nurses with the Tompkins County Health Department identified 12 people who were possibly exposed to the person on or after March 5. The agency is in daily contact with these individuals to monitor their conditions.