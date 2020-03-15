Tompkins County: Ithaca College 'community member' has coronavirus

The person who tested positive for the coronavirus in Tompkins County is an Ithaca College "community member," according to the county health department.
The county announced Saturday it has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, but more information about the individual wasn't released. Ithaca College President Shirley Collado wrote in a letter posted on the college's website that the person is a "member of our Ithaca College campus community."
It wasn't disclosed if the individual is part of the faculty, non-teaching staff or a student.
According to the health department, the person began experiencing symptoms of the virus on March 5 — before the start of spring break for the college. They are in mandatory quarantine in their home.
Nurses with the Tompkins County Health Department identified 12 people who were possibly exposed to the person on or after March 5. The agency is in daily contact with these individuals to monitor their conditions.
"I know this recent case brings up many concerns and questions for the public," said Frank Kruppa, public health director in Tompkins County. "It is important to know that the health department is working diligently and does not believe that there is any general risk to the wider community. We will continue to work closely and support Ithaca College to ensure that necessary steps are taken."
Before the county's first positive test, Ithaca College already extended spring break and decided to shift to remote instruction through April 6 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The coronavirus is a respiratory illness that emerged in late 2019. Symptoms include a cough, fever and trouble breathing.
The groups most vulnerable to serious illness are seniors and individuals with chronic health conditions.
Tompkins County health officials advised residents to cover coughs and sneezes, frequently wash their hands and stay home if you're sick.
If you develop symptoms of the coronavirus, contact your healthcare provider before going to the office.
