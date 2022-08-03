Top GOP state lawmakers among Republicans endorsing Tenney for Congress

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney has won the support of several Republican elected officials, including the top two GOP leaders in the state Legislature, ahead of the primary election in the 24th Congressional District.

State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay have endorsed Tenney, R-New Hartford, for reelection. Other lawmakers supporting the GOP congressman include Assembly members Ken Blankenbush, David DiPietro, Angelo Morinello, Mike Norris and Mark Walczyk.

Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton is also backing Tenney in the GOP primary.

Barclay, R-Pulaski, called Tenney "a friend, colleague and outstanding representative for Oswego County in Congress." Tenney's current district includes a portion of Oswego County. Nearly the entire county is in the new 24th district.

"She is a strong voice for our law enforcement officers, Second Amendment rights and small businesses," said Barclay, who served with Tenney in the state Assembly. "Claudia understands the needs and concerns of upstate New Yorkers and has always fought on behalf of our communities."

Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, represents a state Senate district that includes all of Niagara and Orleans counties. Portions of both counties are in the newly drawn congressional district.

"We need strong, conservative leaders in Washington who will put the needs of America and their community first," Ortt said. "That's why I am proud to announce my full support for Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. I look forward to working with her on behalf of the great people of Niagara and Orleans counties."

In a statement, Tenney welcomed the support from the state legislators and elected leaders who represent parts of the new congressional district.

"Our Republican team is unified and ready to take the fight to Joe Biden, Kathy Hochul and the Democrats this November," she said. "I look forward to working with all Republican elected officials in New York 24 to ensure we fire Nancy Pelosi, save New York and win up and down the ballot."

The endorsements were announced less than three weeks before the Aug. 23 primary election. Tenney, who is serving her second nonconsecutive term in Congress, decided to run for reelection in the new 24th district instead of the 22nd district, where she resides. Former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Tenney, won the new 24th with 59% of the vote in 2020.

Tenney's primary opponents are Mario Fratto, a Geneva attorney who operates his family's granite manufacturing business, and George Phillips, a former Broome County legislator.

The winner of the GOP primary will be the heavy favorite to win the general election. Republicans outnumber Democrats by 75,000 voters in the 24th district.

The 24th district is comprised of all of Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties, plus parts of Jefferson, Niagara, Orleans and Oswego counties.