Top House Democrat to join Dana Balter for conversation with CNY Black community leaders

A top House Democrat will join congressional candidate Dana Balter for a virtual conversation with some of central New York's Black community leaders.

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who serves as chair of the House Democratic Caucus, will participate in the online discussion at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. It can be viewed on Balter's campaign Facebook page, facebook.com/DanaBalterforCongress.

Jeffries represents parts of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City. He endorsed Balter, D-Syracuse, before her Democratic primary win in June. As the chair of the caucus, he is part of the House Democrats' leadership team.

Along with Jeffries, three other guests will join the congressman and Balter for the discussion. Yusuf Abdul-Qadir, who is an adjunct professor at Syracuse University and director of the regional chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union, Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter, the founder of Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church in Syracuse, a community organizer and licensed real estate agent, and Gwen Webber-McLeod, an Auburn resident and president and CEO of Gwen, Inc., will also participate in the online forum.