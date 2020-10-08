Toss up: Political forecasters move ratings in race between Balter, Katko for Congress

"For much of the cycle, we thought Katko would be fine, but an increasing amount of outside spending has prompted us to reconsider," they wrote.

The ratings are confirmation of what the campaigns and observers have known for months — that this is a close race. Internal polls released by Democratic groups found that Balter led or was in a dead heat with Katko early in the general election campaign. With the release of the Siena College poll, the first public poll in the race, it was possible that the ratings would shift.

The candidates and outside groups have been flooding the airwaves with television ads — an indication that there is a large amount of money being spent in the district.

Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. This is Balter's second run for Congress. Katko defeated her by five points in the 2018 election.

