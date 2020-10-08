Toss up: Political forecasters move ratings in race between Balter, Katko for Congress

Following the release of a poll showing Democratic challenger Dana Balter leading Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko by three points, two national political forecasters now rate the 24th Congressional District race as a toss up.
Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball shifted their race ratings from lean Republican to toss up on Thursday. The changes come one month after Politico, another national publication, rated the 24th district race as a toss up.
Cook and Sabato's Crystal Ball each cited the new Siena College/Syracuse.com poll that found Balter, D-Syracuse, up 45 to 42% over Katko, R-Camillus, in the 24th district. Cook also mentioned the effect of Katko supporting President Donald Trump for reelection. Balter and Democratic groups have criticized Katko for that endorsement and used it against him in the campaign.
"Balter has a weak resume, but the top of the ticket puts Katko at severe risk," Cook Political Report wrote.
In its explanation for the rating change, Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball explained that Katko "appears to be in an increasingly competitive race" against Balter.
"For much of the cycle, we thought Katko would be fine, but an increasing amount of outside spending has prompted us to reconsider," they wrote.
The ratings are confirmation of what the campaigns and observers have known for months — that this is a close race. Internal polls released by Democratic groups found that Balter led or was in a dead heat with Katko early in the general election campaign. With the release of the Siena College poll, the first public poll in the race, it was possible that the ratings would shift.
The candidates and outside groups have been flooding the airwaves with television ads — an indication that there is a large amount of money being spent in the district.
Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. This is Balter's second run for Congress. Katko defeated her by five points in the 2018 election.
