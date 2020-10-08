 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toss up: Political forecasters move ratings in race between Balter, Katko for Congress
alert
ELECTIONS 2020

Toss up: Political forecasters move ratings in race between Balter, Katko for Congress

{{featured_button_text}}
Balter Katko

Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter are the candidates in the 24th Congressional District race. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Following the release of a poll showing Democratic challenger Dana Balter leading Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko by three points, two national political forecasters now rate the 24th Congressional District race as a toss up.

Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball shifted their race ratings from lean Republican to toss up on Thursday. The changes come one month after Politico, another national publication, rated the 24th district race as a toss up. 

Cook and Sabato's Crystal Ball each cited the new Siena College/Syracuse.com poll that found Balter, D-Syracuse, up 45 to 42% over Katko, R-Camillus, in the 24th district. Cook also mentioned the effect of Katko supporting President Donald Trump for reelection. Balter and Democratic groups have criticized Katko for that endorsement and used it against him in the campaign. 

"Balter has a weak resume, but the top of the ticket puts Katko at severe risk," Cook Political Report wrote. 

In its explanation for the rating change, Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball explained that Katko "appears to be in an increasingly competitive race" against Balter. 

"For much of the cycle, we thought Katko would be fine, but an increasing amount of outside spending has prompted us to reconsider," they wrote. 

The ratings are confirmation of what the campaigns and observers have known for months — that this is a close race. Internal polls released by Democratic groups found that Balter led or was in a dead heat with Katko early in the general election campaign. With the release of the Siena College poll, the first public poll in the race, it was possible that the ratings would shift. 

The candidates and outside groups have been flooding the airwaves with television ads — an indication that there is a large amount of money being spent in the district. 

Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. This is Balter's second run for Congress. Katko defeated her by five points in the 2018 election. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Interview with Peter Oberacker, Republican state Senate candidate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News