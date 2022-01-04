Town of Montezuma accepting resumes for supervisor, clerk positions

MONTEZUMA — The town of Montezuma is accepting applications for the positions of supervisor and clerk while those roles are filled on an interim basis.

The idea of how to handle two key government roles came up at a organizational meeting for the Montezuma town board at the town hall Tuesday night. Longtime supervisor John Malenick and clerk June Smith stepped down in December despite winning unopposed elections in November.

Before the meeting, board members Tom Fitzsimmons and Tom Hitchcock Jr. confirmed Malenick is moving out of the town and Smith retired. Board member Joel Glimpse said by the time Malenick and Smith made their decisions to leave, it was too late for their names to be taken off the ballot. Both of them sent resignation letters on Dec. 21 and their last day in their jobs was Dec. 31.

Deputy Supervisor Lee Brew, who was set to become the town's interim supervisor, said he had no interest in the supervisor position.

At the beginning of the meeting, Glimpse read the oath of office for Deputy Town Clerk Shawn Dingman and the interim clerk position. Dingman later read the oath of office for Brew for the deputy supervisor and interim supervisor positions.

For filling the supervisor and clerk spots, Brew said the town will be receiving resumes addressed to the town board and the board will go through them and make a recommendation by February. Brew asked the rest of the board how they felt about that.

"I hope we can get enough interest," Glimpse said.

Brew said the town is also looking for resumes to fill two vacancies on the town planning board, since married couple John and Carol Fordyce recently resigned. Brew also hopes those who apply for the supervisor position will run for it in the November election. The supervisor position is usually a two-year term, but that elected role would last a year.

Dingman said those interested in being clerk should email her at montezumaclerk@tds.net and those interested in supervisor should email Brew at leebrew32@yahoo.com.

