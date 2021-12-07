Town of Skaneateles OKs marijuana sales but not consumption sites at fiery meeting

After another tense public hearing where more than 20 residents spoke, the Skaneateles Town Board voted Monday to "opt out" of marijuana consumption sites, but not dispensaries.

The latter decision provoked outrage from the packed room at Skaneateles Town Hall, where attendees shouted "unbelievable," "this is pathetic," "you all should be voted out" and more at the board.

Councilor Kevin McCormack, who introduced the local law prohibiting marijuana dispensaries in the town, walked out of the meeting in disgust after his motion to pass it went unseconded.

The remaining board members then unanimously passed the local law prohibiting consumption sites in the town. As the meeting concluded, Councilor Mark Tucker asked if the dispensary law could be reconsidered at the board's next meeting Dec. 20. He was told by town attorney Brody Smith that it could, as the law had effectively been tabled, not defeated.

Municipalities in New York state have until Dec. 31 to "opt out" of dispensaries and consumption sites, or pass local laws prohibiting them inside their borders.

The deadline, which comes from the state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act passed in March, was criticized as "rushed" by several of the town residents who spoke Monday. Speaking before the board's vote, McCormack said the town should wait until it receives the final rules and regulations for licensing marijuana businesses before committing to allowing them there.

Those who spoke in favor of opting out also claimed that allowing those businesses would compromise the moral character of the town.

"I wonder what message this would send to young people," said Dessa Bergan, a former teacher. "What we put our penny on is what we value. Do we want to tell our children, go ahead and use pot?"

Another resident, Patricia Carroll, argued that Skaneateles should be "above" collecting tax revenue from marijuana businesses. As many residents pointed out, municipalities that don't opt out will collect a 3% tax from marijuana sales there, while counties will collect a 1% tax. Carroll went on to say that she doesn't believe the town would collect a significant amount of tax revenue.

Though the village of Skaneateles is not affected by the town's decision, sales that take place there could send additional tax revenue to the town if it doesn't opt out.

Some residents voiced concerns that dispensaries and consumption sites in the town would increase the amount of impaired driving there, but other residents questioned the truth of that claim. Some asked why the same concern doesn't extend to alcohol, with one resident telling the board, "If you opt out, my opinion is that you need to close the bars. Let's have a dry town."

Resident Skip Lockwood said marijuana licenses would likely be issued more stringently than liquor licenses. Dispensaries, he continued, look more like Apple stores than bars or liquor stores.

"We're talking about a product that is safer and more highly regulated than ones you all use regularly," he said, adding that dispensaries will probably be limited to a handful per legislative district.

Along with Josh Allyn, owner of hemp farm Tap Root Fields in the town, Lockwood also said that opting out disregards the agricultural benefits of marijuana's legalization.

"Much like our wineries, breweries and distilleries, growing marijuana will be a key product in our area and something we should embrace," he said.

Before the hearing began, town Supervisor Janet Aaron said the board has researched marijuana extensively, even touring growing facilities. Councilor Courtney Alexander later raised the little-known issue of microbusinesses, which appear to be a loophole in the opt-out process. Such businesses would likely be able to sell marijuana even in municipalities that opt out, Smith confirmed.

The board has also solicited public opinion on marijuana at two previous town hearings, Aaron continued, along with receiving several calls and letters, and actively reaching out to the community.

"This board has done more public involvement (on opting out) than any other board I know," Aaron said.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

