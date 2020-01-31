'Toxic substance' believed to be fentanyl found in mailroom at upstate NY prison

Eleven employees at an upstate New York prison were sent to the hospital after being exposed to a "toxic substance" believed to be fentanyl, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
The substance was found in a mailroom at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, Clinton County. According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, an "unknown substance" was found in a letter sent to the prison. Employees began feeling ill and were taken to a local hospital.
Thomas Mailey, a DOCCS spokesman, said the agency's Office of Special Investigations, Clinton County Emergency Response Team and New York State Police responded to the incident.
In a separate statement, Cuomo said he is directing the state police and DOCCS to investigate the toxic substance found at the prison. While testing continues, he said it's believed that the substance is fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a controlled substance used to treat pain, but its abuse can lead to overdoses. The National Institute on Drug Abuse said that in 2016, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids passed prescription opioids as the most common drugs used in overdose deaths.
Data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows that synthetic opioids were used in nearly half of opioid overdose deaths in 2016.
"Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids have sparked a public health crisis that continues to ravage our communities and take countless lives," Cuomo said.
Cuomo added that his legislative agenda includes a proposal to ban fentanyl analogs and other synthetic opioids. He also supports expanding access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction in communities that lack options.
"The investigation into this incident continues, but one thing is clear: We must stamp out this fentanyl scourge before it claims another life," he said.
