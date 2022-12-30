Trading Big Macs for Shake Shacks: Why NY Thruway McDonald's restaurants are closing

New Year's Day will mark the end of an era at some New York State Thruway rest stops.

McDonald's restaurants at 11 service areas will close on Sunday. The Thruway Authority announced the closures last week, along with plans to close two rest stops — Ramapo on Interstate 87 and Warners on I-90 near Syracuse — for reconstruction. Two of the McDonald's locations that will close are at the Ramapo and Warners rest stops.

The reason the 11 McDonald's locations are closing is the $450 million contract awarded to Empire State Thruway Partners to operate the 27 service areas for the next three decades. Empire State Thruway Partners is an entity created by Applegreen, an Ireland-based company.

The request for proposals issued in 2018 for the Thruway service area project explains why the McDonald's restaurants will close on Sunday. McDonald's had a contract with Thruway Authority to operate the 11 service areas — Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron, Schuyler and Warners on I-90 and Malden, Modena and Ramapo on I-87 — that expires on Saturday.

In the process of awarding the contract for a new operator, the Thruway Authority said the 11 McDonald's-operated service areas "are only being offered for development beginning Jan. 1, 2023."

Beginning on Sunday, the 11 rest stops will be operated by Empire State Thruway Partners, which has rebuilt and reopened three rest stops and has several other projects in progress.

With McDonald's gone, five rest stops — DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Port Byron, Schuyler — will have no restaurants. The Thruway Authority has said that the McDonald's locations will be replaced with "temporary dining options including Applegreen (convenience stores) offering an assortment of hot food items as well as grab-and-go sandwiches and wraps, salads, coffee, snacks, drinks and more." The stores will be open 24 hours a day.

The four other rest stops losing McDonald's locations — Angola, Malden, Modena and Ontario — have other restaurants. For example, Angola has several other food options, including Subway.

With Empire State Thruway Partners taking over the operation of the 27 rest stops, new restaurants will replace McDonald's and others that have been mainstays along the superhighway. Chick-fil-A, Popeye's and Shake Shack are among the restaurants at the rebuilt service areas. Select rest stops will have Panda Express or Panera Bread.