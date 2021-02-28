Trump at CPAC: 'Get rid of' Katko, other Republicans who supported impeachment

In his first post-presidency speech, Donald Trump addressed the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference, called for unity within the Republican Party and ripped GOP members of Congress, including Syracuse-area U.S. Rep. John Katko, who supported his impeachment.
Trump mentioned by name every House and Senate Republican who either voted to impeach him or supported his conviction. That includes Katko, who was the first Republican to announce he would vote to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection. The article of impeachment stemmed from the former president's comments prior to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The House impeached Trump with support from 10 Republicans, including Katko and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney. In his CPAC speech, Trump saved his harshest criticism for Cheney, whom he referred to as a "warmonger" and claimed her poll numbers are falling in Wyoming.
"Hopefully they will get rid of her. Get rid of them all," Trump said of Republicans who supported his impeachment.
Trump was the first president to be impeached twice when the House advanced the inciting an insurrection charge in the waning days of his presidency. The Senate trial didn't commence until after he left office. There were 57 votes to convict Trump, 10 shy of the two-thirds supermajority needed for a conviction. Seven Republicans supported Trump's conviction.
Before naming Katko and others who supported his impeachment or conviction, Katko called them "grandstanders." He told CPAC attendees that Republicans need "strong leadership."
"We cannot have leaders who show more passion for condemning their fellow Americans than they have ever shown for standing up to Democrats, the media and the radicals who want to turn America into a socialist country," Trump said. "Instead of attacking me and more importantly the voters of our movement, top establishment Republicans in Washington should be spending their energy in opposing Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and the Democrats."
Katko, a four-term congressman who represents all or parts of four central New York counties, has faced some criticism for his impeachment vote. Trump loyalists within the GOP and the Conservative Party, a minor party that has traditionally supported Republican candidates, panned Katko's impeachment vote.
There has been some talk of encouraging a primary challenger to run against Katko for the Republican nomination. It's possible that the Conservative Party may not support him in 2022 after backing his four prior runs for Congress.
Despite criticism from some Republican and Conservative Party leaders, Katko still enjoys strong support from many in the GOP. There are GOP leaders who have praised Katko for his impeachment vote. An attempt to censure the congressman at a Cayuga County Republican Committee meeting failed by a wide margin.
The Republican Accountability Project, an anti-Trump group, funded a $1 million campaign thanking Katko and other GOP members of Congress for their impeachment votes. Olivia Troye, a director of the project, told The Citizen that the group plans to help Katko in the 2022 elections, including a primary if there is a challenge for the nomination.
Katko continues to stand by his impeachment vote. He believes it was the right action after Trump's actions on the day of the Capitol attack and his false fraud claims after Election Day.
In an interview with The Citizen, Katko acknowledged in January that he faced "extraneous pressures" before the vote. But he said that there wasn't a "political calculus" in supporting impeachment.
"If it was, obviously, I would've done something differently. But it wasn't to me," he continued. "I take my oath to uphold the Constitution very seriously and I've had a lot of experience doing so over the years. To me, I had to put the blinders on ... knowing I was probably going to take a very serious hit because of this. But that's what leadership is in my mind. You gotta sometimes do not what is comfortable, but what is right."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.