Trump at CPAC: 'Get rid of' Katko, other Republicans who supported impeachment

"If it was, obviously, I would've done something differently. But it wasn't to me," he continued. "I take my oath to uphold the Constitution very seriously and I've had a lot of experience doing so over the years. To me, I had to put the blinders on ... knowing I was probably going to take a very serious hit because of this. But that's what leadership is in my mind. You gotta sometimes do not what is comfortable, but what is right."