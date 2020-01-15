Trump campaign names Elise Stefanik, five others honorary NY chairs

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is one of six New Yorkers, including four members of Congress, who have been selected honorary state chairs for President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.

The Trump campaign announced its New York team Wednesday. Joining Stefanik, R-Schuyerville, as honorary state chairs are U.S. Reps. Peter King, Tom Reed and Lee Zeldin; New York City Councilman Joe Borelli; and Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson.

Elissa Voccola is the Northeast political director for Trump's campaign.

The New York Trump Victory team's focus will be on re-electing the president and electing Republicans in other races across the state.

"President Trump has delivered a soaring economy, rebalanced trade relations, lowered health care costs and fought to secure our border," Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, and Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said in a joint statement.

They continued, "His successes can be felt nationwide and electing Republicans across New York will help to ensure he can achieve more victories for the American people for many years to come."