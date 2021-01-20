Trump commutes prison sentence of man linked to murder of Syracuse police officer

In one of his final acts as president, Donald Trump commuted the federal prison sentence of a man connected to the 1990 murder of a Syracuse police officer.
Jaime A. Davidson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in connection with the murder of Wallie Howard Jr., a Syracuse police officer who was working undercover on a drug case. Davidson faced federal charges because the task force was led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
According to court documents and news archives, Davidson was the leader of a cocaine ring operating in the Syracuse area. It was one of his associates, Robert "Bam Bam" Lawrence, who shot and killed Howard as they attempted to rob him and another man during a drug sale.
Davidson was not at the scene when Howard was murdered. But like other defendants in the case, he was sentenced to life in prison in 1993 for murdering Howard and drug-related charges.
Lawrence, who was 16 when he shot and killed Howard, had his federal prison sentenced reduced because he was a juvenile when he committed the crimes. He served a state prison sentence and was granted parole in October. He was released from Auburn Correctional Facility.
In a statement released by the White House early Wednesday, it said Davidson's commutation was supported by his family, friends and Alice Johnson. Johnson, who had a long prison sentence commuted by Trump and also received a full pardon, is a criminal justice reform advocate.
The White House acknowledges that Davidson was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of Howard, but adds that "witnesses who testified against Mr. Davidson later recanted their testimony in sworn affidavits and further attested that Mr. Davidson had no involvement."
In court papers it's stated that Davidson wanted to rob Luther Gregory, who was actually a confidential informant working with Howard, at a planned drug sale. But, according to the documents, he instructed his associates not to execute the robbery if Gregory had anyone with him. Howard was with Gregory when the shooting occurred.
There were also witnesses in the case who said that Davidson wasn't in Syracuse when Howard was murdered. Davidson and the witnesses said he was in New York City at the time.
"Although Mr. Davidson has been incarcerated for nearly 29 years, the admitted shooter (Lawrence) has already been released from prison," the White House added. "Following the commutation of his sentence, Mr. Davidson will continue legal efforts to clear his name."
While in prison, Davidson tutored more than 1,000 inmates who earned their general education development certificates. According to the White House, Davidson was praised by prison officials "for his dedication to helping others."
The commutation was one of 70 issued by Trump about 12 hours before he left office. He also pardoned 73 individuals, including Duke Cunningham and Rick Renzi — two former congressmen who had been convicted on corruption charges.
There were reports that Trump would pardon former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, who has been convicted on federal corruption charges. But the former top legislative leader wasn't granted clemency.
