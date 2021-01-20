Trump commutes prison sentence of man linked to murder of Syracuse police officer

The White House acknowledges that Davidson was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of Howard, but adds that "witnesses who testified against Mr. Davidson later recanted their testimony in sworn affidavits and further attested that Mr. Davidson had no involvement."

In court papers it's stated that Davidson wanted to rob Luther Gregory, who was actually a confidential informant working with Howard, at a planned drug sale. But, according to the documents, he instructed his associates not to execute the robbery if Gregory had anyone with him. Howard was with Gregory when the shooting occurred.

There were also witnesses in the case who said that Davidson wasn't in Syracuse when Howard was murdered. Davidson and the witnesses said he was in New York City at the time.

"Although Mr. Davidson has been incarcerated for nearly 29 years, the admitted shooter (Lawrence) has already been released from prison," the White House added. "Following the commutation of his sentence, Mr. Davidson will continue legal efforts to clear his name."

While in prison, Davidson tutored more than 1,000 inmates who earned their general education development certificates. According to the White House, Davidson was praised by prison officials "for his dedication to helping others."