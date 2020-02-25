Trump files to appear on NY ballot, may not face GOP primary challenge

President Donald Trump will appear on the ballot in his former home state — and may not face any opposition for the Republican nomination.
New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy and a group of other GOP leaders, including Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey, traveled to the state Board of Elections in Albany to deliver the paperwork for Trump to qualify for the ballot.
"The New York Republican Party stands strong with President Trump and we are excited to help give him four more years," Langworthy said Monday.
It's likely that Trump won't face a Republican primary in New York. One Republican — Rocky De La Fuente — filed paperwork in an attempt to force a primary. But he may not have enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.
John Conklin, a state Board of Elections spokesman, said De La Fuente submitted 5,204 signatures. Two New Yorkers — Kim Bowers and Jeffrey Buley — filed specific objections to De La Fuente's petitions.
A state Board of Elections review invalidated 1,093 signatures, according to Conklin. That leaves De La Fuente with 4,111 valid signatures — well below the 5,000 required to qualify for the primary ballot.
The board held a hearing Tuesday and while representatives for Bowers and Buley were present, De La Fuente didn't have anyone attend. With no attempt to revive the signatures that were tossed, the hearing officer ruled the petition is invalid.
You have free articles remaining.
The state Board of Elections commissioners could adopt the hearing officer's recommendation at their meeting Friday. If the commissioners adopt the determination, De La Fuente would have three days to file an appeal in court.
Joe Burns, an attorney representing Bowers and Buley, is confident that De La Fuente won't appear on the GOP presidential primary ballot in New York.
"We're in court as well, so even if on the odd chance the (state Board of Elections) doesn't throw him off the ballot, we still expect that a court will," Burns wrote in an email to The Citizen.
If De La Fuente's petitions are tossed, then it's unlikely a primary will be necessary. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who sought the Republican nomination for governor in New York in 2006, is the most prominent GOP candidate challenging Trump for the party's nomination. Weld's longshot campaign hasn't affected Trump's reelection bid. While Weld received 9% of the vote in the New Hampshire, he had a weak showing in Iowa.
Last year, national polls showed Trump leading Weld by at least 70 points in the race for the GOP nomination.
It's unknown whether Weld will file petitions to qualify for the primary ballot in New York. The Citizen contacted Weld's campaign for comment, but hasn't received a response.
Republicans in New York are confident that Trump will win a second term.
"Today marks the beginning of our campaign to not only help President Trump win reelection but to deliver great Republican victories across the state of New York," Langworthy said.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.