Trump files to appear on NY ballot, may not face GOP primary challenge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Board of Elections commissioners could adopt the hearing officer's recommendation at their meeting Friday. If the commissioners adopt the determination, De La Fuente would have three days to file an appeal in court.

Joe Burns, an attorney representing Bowers and Buley, is confident that De La Fuente won't appear on the GOP presidential primary ballot in New York.

"We're in court as well, so even if on the odd chance the (state Board of Elections) doesn't throw him off the ballot, we still expect that a court will," Burns wrote in an email to The Citizen.

If De La Fuente's petitions are tossed, then it's unlikely a primary will be necessary. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who sought the Republican nomination for governor in New York in 2006, is the most prominent GOP candidate challenging Trump for the party's nomination. Weld's longshot campaign hasn't affected Trump's reelection bid. While Weld received 9% of the vote in the New Hampshire, he had a weak showing in Iowa.

Last year, national polls showed Trump leading Weld by at least 70 points in the race for the GOP nomination.