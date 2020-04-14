You are the owner of this article.
Trump OKs Katko bill allowing vets to access VA claims hearings from home

U.S. Congressman John Katko speaks during a naturalization ceremony at The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

President Donald Trump has signed legislation co-authored by U.S. Rep. John Katko to allow veterans to attend Veterans Affairs' claims hearings from home. 

The bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a South Carolina Democrat, and Katko, R-Camillus, will change a policy that only allowed remote hearings at VA regional offices. For veterans in central New York appealing benefit claims decisions, they would need to go to Albany or Buffalo to attend a tele-hearing at one of the VA's upstate New York regional offices. 

Katko said that added a "time-consuming commute to an already stressful process" for veterans. 

"By modernizing this process and allowing remote access to hearings before the board, the VA Tele-Hearing Modernization Act will reduce the burden for veterans and their families," Katko added. 

Under the new law, veterans will be able to use their home computers to access the hearings "by picture and voice transmission," according to the legislative summary. This would include the use of Skype and other video conferencing platforms. 

The Department of Veterans Affairs will be required to report certain statistics related to remote hearings, including the number of hearings scheduled. There will be security measures in place to ensure that veterans' personal information is protected. 

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has moved all of its hearings to virtual formats. 

"Nw more than ever, it is critically important that veterans are able to appeal adverse decisions by the VA from their own homes," Cunningham said in a statement. "The VA Tele-Hearing Modernization Act is exemplary of the sorts of commonsense advances we can make when both parties come together for the sake of our veterans."

The bill was endorsed by veterans groups, including Disabled Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Wounded Warrior Project. 

It passed the House in November and cleared the Senate in March. Trump signed it on Friday. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

