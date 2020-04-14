Trump OKs Katko bill allowing vets to access VA claims hearings from home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

President Donald Trump has signed legislation co-authored by U.S. Rep. John Katko to allow veterans to attend Veterans Affairs' claims hearings from home.

The bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a South Carolina Democrat, and Katko, R-Camillus, will change a policy that only allowed remote hearings at VA regional offices. For veterans in central New York appealing benefit claims decisions, they would need to go to Albany or Buffalo to attend a tele-hearing at one of the VA's upstate New York regional offices.

Katko said that added a "time-consuming commute to an already stressful process" for veterans.

"By modernizing this process and allowing remote access to hearings before the board, the VA Tele-Hearing Modernization Act will reduce the burden for veterans and their families," Katko added.

Under the new law, veterans will be able to use their home computers to access the hearings "by picture and voice transmission," according to the legislative summary. This would include the use of Skype and other video conferencing platforms.