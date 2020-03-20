Trump OKs NY major disaster declaration for coronavirus response

President Donald Trump on Friday approved New York's request for a major disaster declaration, which will make federal assistance available for the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the White House, federal funding will be provided for crisis counseling and emergency protective measures adopted by the state and local governments.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo sought the disaster declaration for New York. The state's congressional delegation, including U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer and U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi, John Katko and Elise Stefanik, urged Trump to approve the request.
New York has the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any U.S. state. As of Friday, there are 7,102 people who have tested positive for the respiratory illness. The hospitalization rate is 18%, with more than 1,200 people in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.
Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, and Gillibrand explained that the disaster declaration will allow the state to access the federal Disaster Relief Fund and ensures the Federal Emergency Management Agency helps address the spread of COVID-19 in New York.
"We're at a vital point in the battle against the disease, and we need to do everything in our power to stop it, right here, right now," Schumer said.
One challenge for the state is the strain on the hospital system. New York has 53,000 hospitals and 3,000 beds in intensive care units, according to Cuomo. Earlier in the week, Cuomo said ICU beds in New York were at 80% capacity.
Cuomo announced Friday that state regulations will be eased that will allow hospitals to use additional space. Hospitals must develop plans for how they will use the space to expand the number of beds in the facilities.
Non-elective surgeries will be canceled, which Cuomo estimated would open up 25 to 35% of the beds.
While the state is taking action of its own, Cuomo has sought the help of the federal government. He asked Trump to mobilize the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to transform existing buildings into temporary hospitals. He also had conversations with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the coronavirus task force, when he was seeking approval to use more state labs to conduct testing.
In both cases, the federal government acted. Trump sent the Army Corps of Engineers to meet with Cuomo and the use of additional labs was approved.
