Trump on track to win Cayuga County for second presidential election in a row
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Eight years after a majority of Cayuga County voters supported Democratic President Barack Obama for reelection, most voters cast their ballots for Republican President Donald Trump. 

Trump leads Democratic candidate Joe Biden by nearly 20 points, 58 to 39%, in Cayuga County. After the early and Election Day votes were counted, Trump received 17,369 votes — nearly matching his 2016 performance when he collected 17,384 votes against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. 

Biden netted 11,993 votes, according to the tally. 

There are more than 6,000 absentee ballots to count, which could narrow Trump's margin of victory in the county. But he is expected to surpass his 2016 vote total and could win by double digits over Biden, who has central New York ties. 

In 2016, Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win Cayuga County by double digits since Ronald Reagan in 1984. He was also the first GOP presidential contender to win the county since George W. Bush in 2004. 

Trump's wins in Cayuga County followed Obama's victories here in 2008 and 2012. Twelve years ago, Obama won Cayuga County with 53% of the vote. He received 54% of the vote eight years ago. 

The shift in favor of the Republicans has aided down-ballot candidates in congressional and state legislative races. In 2012, Republican Ann Marie Buerkle narrowly won Cayuga County in the 24th Congressional District race. But in 2016 and 2020, with John Katko on the GOP ticket, he's won the county by double digit margins. 

After the early voting and Election Day ballots were counted, Katko leads Democratic challenger Dana Balter by 34 points in Cayuga County. That margin will likely change once the absentee ballots are counted. 

Cayuga County will begin counting absentee ballots on Saturday. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

