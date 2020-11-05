Trump on track to win Cayuga County for second presidential election in a row

Eight years after a majority of Cayuga County voters supported Democratic President Barack Obama for reelection, most voters cast their ballots for Republican President Donald Trump.

Trump leads Democratic candidate Joe Biden by nearly 20 points, 58 to 39%, in Cayuga County. After the early and Election Day votes were counted, Trump received 17,369 votes — nearly matching his 2016 performance when he collected 17,384 votes against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Biden netted 11,993 votes, according to the tally.

There are more than 6,000 absentee ballots to count, which could narrow Trump's margin of victory in the county. But he is expected to surpass his 2016 vote total and could win by double digits over Biden, who has central New York ties.

In 2016, Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win Cayuga County by double digits since Ronald Reagan in 1984. He was also the first GOP presidential contender to win the county since George W. Bush in 2004.