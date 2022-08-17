Trump to campaign for Tenney on eve of upstate NY GOP primary for Congress

As U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney faces a Republican primary challenge in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District, former President Donald Trump will show support for one of his closest allies in Congress.

Trump will headline a get-out-the-vote tele-rally for Tenney at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 — one day before the primary election. The call-in number is (585) 540-1908. More information about the event will be shared on Tenney's campaign Facebook page.

Tenney and Trump have been aligned since she endorsed him for president in 2016. She told The Citizen that they shared an interest in what she called the "deindustrialization of our community."

"He's converted a lot of conservative groups from being globalist free traders to being America First fair traders," Tenney said. "Understanding we have to trade with the world, but we have to do it in a way that benefits America and American workers."

The event on Monday is the product of a recent conversation Tenney had with Trump over dinner. She said he wanted to show his support and she floated the idea of a tele-rally — they held a similar event before the 2020 election.

Trump's endorsement has been a major factor in several primaries across the country. Notably, he endorsed Harriet Hageman over Liz Cheney, a Trump critic and one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Hageman defeated Cheney in the Wyoming congressional primary on Tuesday.

In the 24th district, Trump won with 59% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.

"This district is a strong pro-Trump district," Tenney said, "so I think people are looking for the policies, particularly." She noted that she voted with Trump 97% of the time during her first term in Congress, from 2017 to 2019.

This is the fourth time Trump has endorsed Tenney for Congress — he supported her previous bids in 2016, 2018 and 2020. When Tenney faced a tough reelection fight in 2018, Trump headlined a Utica fundraiser in support of her campaign.

Trump first endorsed Tenney for reelection earlier this year before the districts had to be redrawn by a court-appointed special master. She lived in New Hartford, Oneida County, at the time, but opted to run in the 24th district after the final maps were released. (She announced Trump's endorsement for her NY-24 campaign shortly after the maps were approved.) She has moved into the district and lives in Canandaigua.

"She is strong on crime, securing our border, the Second Amendment, and will always fight for our wonderful veterans and our military," Trump said. "Claudia has my complete and total endorsement."

Tenney and two other Republicans, Mario Fratto and George Phillips, are seeking the GOP nomination in the 12-county district that stretches from the eastern half of Niagara County in western New York, through the Finger Lakes region and to the Watertown area in the North Country. All of Cayuga County is in the district.

A poll released by the Tenney campaign shows the GOP congresswoman has a massive lead, 52-6%, over her primary foes.