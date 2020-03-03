Trump unopposed: No Republican presidential primary in New York

President Donald Trump won't face any opposition for the Republican nomination in his former home state of New York.
The state Board of Elections determined that former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld isn't eligible for the GOP primary ballot after failing to submit a full slate of delegates by the close of business Monday.
Weld's campaign was given three days to submit the complete list of delegates after the board met Friday. At the board's meeting Tuesday, staffers confirmed that there wasn't any new information filed by the Weld campaign.
The board had already ruled that two other Republican candidates, Rocky De La Fuente and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, weren't eligible for the ballot. De La Fuente didn't have enough valid signatures to qualify for the primary. Walsh withdrew from the race in February.
With Weld ineligible for the ballot, there won't be a Republican presidential primary in New York.
"Today confirms what we already knew to be true: New York Republicans are 100% united behind our great President Donald J. Trump," New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy said.
You have free articles remaining.
Trump is seeking a second term as president. He was first elected in 2016.
A Republican presidential primary — and Trump's appearance on that ballot — could've helped GOP candidates running in five special elections across the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo called special elections on April 28 — the same day as the state's presidential primary — fill five vacant seats. The most notable contest is the special election for the 27th Congressional District seat, which was vacated by former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins.
There are three elections to fill open state Assembly seats and one for the vacant 50th state Senate District seat in central New York. John Mannion, a Democrat, and Republican Angi Renna are the candidates in that contest.
Republicans criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo for calling the special election on the same day as the presidential primary. Even if Trump faced primary opposition, the race for the Democratic presidential nomination is more competitive. GOP leaders argue it gives Democrats an advantage in competitive special elections.
Langworthy blasted Cuomo for putting "his thumb on the scale," but added that Republicans would work to win the special elections in New York.
"New Yorkers will reject Democrats' radical agenda and vote to return common sense to this state," he said.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.