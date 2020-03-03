Trump unopposed: No Republican presidential primary in New York

President Donald Trump won't face any opposition for the Republican nomination in his former home state of New York.

The state Board of Elections determined that former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld isn't eligible for the GOP primary ballot after failing to submit a full slate of delegates by the close of business Monday.

Weld's campaign was given three days to submit the complete list of delegates after the board met Friday. At the board's meeting Tuesday, staffers confirmed that there wasn't any new information filed by the Weld campaign.

The board had already ruled that two other Republican candidates, Rocky De La Fuente and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, weren't eligible for the ballot. De La Fuente didn't have enough valid signatures to qualify for the primary. Walsh withdrew from the race in February.

With Weld ineligible for the ballot, there won't be a Republican presidential primary in New York.

"Today confirms what we already knew to be true: New York Republicans are 100% united behind our great President Donald J. Trump," New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy said.

Trump is seeking a second term as president. He was first elected in 2016.