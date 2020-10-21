Two Auburn women join Balter in blasting Katko's TV ads: 'The worst kind of politics'

"In this moment in our history when we are finally having the national reckoning of racial justice that is so long overdue, for him to play into and amplify a stereotype, that's not only mean but it actually makes young black men in our community less safe by perpetuating those stereotypes," she said. "That is an inexcusable choice."

According to Katko's campaign, the man featured in the TV commercial is white and they added that no people of color appear in any bail reform ads. The ad referenced by Balter is no longer running in the Syracuse media market.

The Katko campaign also says they did not alter any images of Balter that appeared in their TV ads.

"There are no people of color in our bail reform ad, and to assume the spot portrays a Black man is offensive," said Benedicte Doran, who serves as political director for Katko's campaign and is the new chair of the Onondaga County Republican Committee. "Our ads show Dana Balter for who she is: a professional candidate and protester. They focus on her far-left support of bail reform and a costly government takeover of health care."

Doran added, "Dana Balter lies in her ads, and is lying now to try and distract from her extreme and costly positions, which is insulting to central New York voters."