Two CNY Democrats for Congress, both Navy vets, blast GOP for calling them 'cowardly'

Francis Conole and Roger Misso, both of whom are U.S. Navy veterans, slammed the National Republican Congressional Committee after the group issued a news release Thursday calling the Democratic candidates in the 24th district "cowardly" for being "silent" on New York's new bail reform law.
The release, which The Citizen and other media outlets received, doesn't refer to the candidates as "cowardly" in the body of the email. But the subject line and the headline of the release published on the NRCC's website refers to the candidates as "Cowardly NY-24 Dems."
Conole and Misso are seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th district. Dana Balter is also vying for the Democratic nod.
Before running for Congress, Conole and Misso served in the U.S. Navy. Conole's career included a one-year deployment to Iraq with Army Special Forces. Misso was a naval flight officer who flew combat missions during two deployments to the Middle East.
"This is a new low of partisan political nastiness, even for John Katko, and it's offensive for anyone who wore the uniform," Conole said of the NRCC's press release. "Keeping people safe is something my grandfather, Sheriff Patrick Corbett, understood 30 years when he served and it's the main reason I served for the past two decades. Katko should be ashamed to stoop this low."
In a separate statement, Misso noted that he joined the Navy during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
"If John Katko is comfortable calling those who have served in uniform 'cowardly,' he ought to have the guts to say it himself, in central New York, rather than hiding behind Republican elites in Washington, D.C.," Misso said. "In the meantime, I'll be talking with all 45,000 of my fellow veterans and voters in NY-24 about what John Katko really thinks of them."
The NRCC's statement followed the release of a new digital ad paid for by Katko's campaign. The ad questions where the Democratic candidates stand on the state's new bail reform law, which took effect Jan. 1.
While members of Congress have no role in passing legislation or repealing state laws, the changes to the bail system and other criminal justice reforms have become hot-button political issues in New York's 2020 races. Last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state legislators agreed to end cash bail for most misdemeanor and felony crimes.
Opponents of the law who believe it should be repealed point to the release of individuals who have been accused of violent offenses. Katko sent a letter to Cuomo urging him to expedite changes to the law.
With Katko making his stance known, national Republicans joined him in pressing his potential Democratic foes to reveal their position on the state's bail reform law.
"The Democrats running in NY-24 have been silent while dangerous criminals have flooded New York communities as a result of Andrew Cuomo and Democrats' dangerous policy," said Michael McAdams, an NRCC spokesman.
Conole and Misso's reaction to the NRCC release is reminiscent of Katko's response to a similar comment during the 24th Congressional District race in 2016. Colleen Deacon, who was the Democratic nominee, called Katko "cowardly" after he declined to support President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Deacon believed Katko waited for other GOP members of Congress to announce their position before deciding not to support Trump.
Katko responded that Deacon calling him a coward "is really pretty outrageous" because of his background as a former federal prosecutor. During his time as an assistant U.S. attorney, his life was threatened. He recalled prosecuting murder trials in Puerto Rico and there were concerns about his security.
"I've been the subject of many death threats on a regular basis," he said in October 2016. "You know what? I never back down."
Katko is running for a fourth term in Congress. He represents the 24th district, which includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.
