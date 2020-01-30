Two CNY Democrats for Congress, both Navy vets, blast GOP for calling them 'cowardly'

In a separate statement, Misso noted that he joined the Navy during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"If John Katko is comfortable calling those who have served in uniform 'cowardly,' he ought to have the guts to say it himself, in central New York, rather than hiding behind Republican elites in Washington, D.C.," Misso said. "In the meantime, I'll be talking with all 45,000 of my fellow veterans and voters in NY-24 about what John Katko really thinks of them."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NRCC's statement followed the release of a new digital ad paid for by Katko's campaign. The ad questions where the Democratic candidates stand on the state's new bail reform law, which took effect Jan. 1.

While members of Congress have no role in passing legislation or repealing state laws, the changes to the bail system and other criminal justice reforms have become hot-button political issues in New York's 2020 races. Last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state legislators agreed to end cash bail for most misdemeanor and felony crimes.