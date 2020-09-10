Two Katko bills to boost mental health care head to House floor

Two mental health care-related bills introduced by U.S. Rep. John Katko are closer to final passage in the House of Representatives.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced the measures — the Mental Health Services for Students Act and Mental Health Improvement Act. The bills now move to the floor for consideration by the full House.
Katko, R-Camillus, is co-chair of the Mental Health Caucus in the House of Representatives.
U.S. Rep. Grace Napolitano is the lead sponsor of the Mental Health Services for Students Act. Katko, R-Camillus, is an original cosponsor. The bill would provide funding for mental health services in schools.
Katko partnered with U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson to introduce the Mental Health Improvement Act. The legislation would add licensed mental health counselors, marriage and family therapists to Medicare's list of eligible service providers.
Under existing rules, these providers can't bill Medicare for their services even when they are providing care to individuals with disabilities and seniors, according to Katko's office.
"Statistics on mental health during the ongoing pandemic have been heartbreaking and underscore the need for congressional action," Katko said.
The Syracuse-area congressman cited a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine that found 43% of seniors experienced loneliness during the pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one-quarter of young adults have contemplated suicide in the midst of the public health crisis.
With the pressing need for additional mental health care services, Katko urged House leaders to bring the measures to the floor for a vote.
"Together, these bills will take meaningful steps to improve access to mental health care for children and seniors, at a time when these services are needed most," Katko said.
