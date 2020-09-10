Two Katko bills to boost mental health care head to House floor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two mental health care-related bills introduced by U.S. Rep. John Katko are closer to final passage in the House of Representatives.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced the measures — the Mental Health Services for Students Act and Mental Health Improvement Act. The bills now move to the floor for consideration by the full House.

Katko, R-Camillus, is co-chair of the Mental Health Caucus in the House of Representatives.

U.S. Rep. Grace Napolitano is the lead sponsor of the Mental Health Services for Students Act. Katko, R-Camillus, is an original cosponsor. The bill would provide funding for mental health services in schools.

Katko partnered with U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson to introduce the Mental Health Improvement Act. The legislation would add licensed mental health counselors, marriage and family therapists to Medicare's list of eligible service providers.

Under existing rules, these providers can't bill Medicare for their services even when they are providing care to individuals with disabilities and seniors, according to Katko's office.

"Statistics on mental health during the ongoing pandemic have been heartbreaking and underscore the need for congressional action," Katko said.