Two more Republicans to run in new WNY-to-North Country congressional district

There is a crowded field of Republican candidates running in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District.

Two more Republicans — Todd Aldinger and Mario Fratto — are seeking the GOP nomination. They join at least three other candidates, including U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, running in the 14-county 24th district.

Aldinger is an attorney in Erie County who has represented clients challenging state COVID-19 mandates. The Alden native graduated from Princeton University and the University at Buffalo School of Law. He attended law school while serving as an aide to state Sen. Patrick Gallivan, who represents part of western New York.

Fratto, like Aldinger, is an attorney. He lives in Geneva, which is just outside of the 24th district in the neighboring 22nd district. The U.S. Constitution does not require members of Congress to live in their districts.

Fratto operates Geneva Granite, his family's granite manufacturing and installation firm. He serves on the board of directors for the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

"This new congressional district exists because of (Democratic) gerrymandering. But that was enabled by a loss of population," Fratto said in a statement. "This state and especially this district, stretching from western New York through the Finger Lakes and up to the North Country, is dying under the policies of the woke, socialist left that epitomize the failing Biden administration. I refuse to sit by and let it happen."

Despite Jacobs' standing as an incumbent, there is expected to be competition for the Republican nomination in the GOP-friendly 24th district. It's one of a handful of congressional districts where Republicans are expected to have an enrollment advantage. In most districts, such as the 22nd, Democrats will have the edge.

The 24th stretches from parts of Erie and Niagara counties in western New York through the Finger Lakes region. All or parts of eight towns in northern Cayuga County are in the redrawn district, which also includes parts of Oswego County and Jefferson County in the North Country.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.