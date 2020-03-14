Two NY lawmakers test positive for coronavirus

Two New York state legislators have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Saturday night.

Assembly members Charles Barron and Helene Weinstein tested positive for COVID-19. Barron, D-Brooklyn, and Weinstein, D-Brooklyn, haven't been in Albany since early March.

Weinstein, who chairs the Assembly Ways and Means Committee, said she began having symptoms Wednesday. She self-quarantined "to ensure the safety of my family, friends and the community."

"I am resting comfortably and continue to work from home on legislative matters, and I am disappointed that I cannot be with my colleagues as we work toward a budget agreement," she said.

Cuomo and Heastie said there will be an "intensive cleaning" of the Capitol and Legislative Office Building. All legislators and staff that have been in contact with Barron and Weinstein will be tested for the novel coronavirus.

Beginning Sunday, the Capitol will be closed to visitors.

The legislators are among the latest New Yorkers who have confirmed cases of COVID-19, a respiratory illness that's emerged in late 2019 and spread to dozens of countries.