Two NY Thruway rest stops to close for reconstruction, McDonald's closing at nine stops

The New York State Thruway will ring in the new year by closing two rest stops for reconstruction and shutting down McDonald's restaurants at nine other service areas.

Beginning Jan. 1, the Ramapo (on Interstate 87 south between exits 16 and 15A) and Warners (along Interstate 90 west between exits 39 and 40) service areas will be closed as part of a $450 million project to rebuild 23 of the 27 rest stops. The project is led by Empire State Thruway Partners, an entity formed by Ireland-based Applegreen to operate the rest stops for the next three decades.

Ramapo is the last service area on I-87 south. Three other service areas along I-87 north — Ardsley, New Baltimore and Plattekill — are under construction.

Warners is between two service areas that are among the first to be rebuilt, Chittenango and Junius Ponds. Warners remained open during the reconstruction of the two rest stops — the Thruway Authority's policy is that two consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel won't be closed at the same time.

Fuel will be available at Ramapo and Warners service areas during the closures. But there will be no restaurants and restrooms at those locations.

The Thruway Authority also announced the closure of McDonald's restaurants at nine service areas — Ramapo and Warners also had McDonald's restaurants, but aren't included in the tally. The service areas that will lose McDonald's locations are Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron and Schuyler on Interstate 90 and Malden and Modena on I-87.

The closures are due to the end of a contract for McDonald's locations to operate within the service areas. With McDonald's gone, Applegreen will offer hot food menu items and other options, such as sandwiches and wraps. Drinks and snacks will be available at these locations.

Four of the nine service areas — Angola, Malden, Modena and Ontario — have other restaurants. At the remaining five, including Port Byron, McDonald's was the only restaurant.

These service areas are part of the second phase of the rest stop reconstruction project. Several of the service areas that were closed during the first phase should open early next year.