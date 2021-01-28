Two of Cayuga County's state lawmakers call on NY health chief to resign after AG's report

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state's COVID-19 tracker acknowledges that the data does not include deaths that occurred outside of the facility. There have been more than 8,700 confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, but it's believed that the death toll would be much higher if it included residents who were transferred to hospitals before they died.

Ortt, a western New York Republican, thinks Zucker should resign because the state Department of Health betrayed the public's trust by not releasing the data. Helming, a Republican who represents a portion of Auburn and several towns in Cayuga County, agrees.

"I have lost faith in (Zucker's) ability to lead this critical agency and provide information that can be trusted," she said.

Oberacker, R-Schenevus, also supports calls for Zucker's resignation. But he also believes that subpoenas should be issued and wants an independent investigation.

"The report from the attorney general proves what we already knew — bad policies emanating from the governor's administration greatly jeopardized the health and well-being of our most vulnerable," he said. "Both Governor Cuomo and his health commissioner have dodged questions relating to COVID-related deaths in our nursing homes, hidden the true statistics and advanced policies that contributed to increased casualties."