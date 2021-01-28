Two of Cayuga County's state lawmakers call on NY health chief to resign after AG's report

After the release of a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that found the state Department of Health underreported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by more than 50%, two lawmakers representing Cayuga County are calling on state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to resign.
State Sens. Pam Helming and Peter Oberacker joined Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt in demanding Zucker's resignation in response to the attorney general's report. Other lawmakers, including state Sen. John Mannion, who also represents parts of Cayuga County, offered criticism of the department.
The investigation by the attorney's general office, which is ongoing, found that the state Department of Health underreported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by more than 50% because they didn't include deaths that occurred outside of the facility.
During the investigation, James' office requested data from more than 60 nursing homes. In the report issued Thursday, she highlighted examples of discrepancies between the data provided to her office by the nursing homes and what was published on the state Department of Health's COVID-19 tracker.
The preliminary finding released by James is that "a larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than DOH data reflected."
It's a damning conclusion after months of stonewalling by the state Department of Health. The department has refused to release the actual number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19, regardless of where they were at the time of their deaths.
The state's COVID-19 tracker acknowledges that the data does not include deaths that occurred outside of the facility. There have been more than 8,700 confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, but it's believed that the death toll would be much higher if it included residents who were transferred to hospitals before they died.
Ortt, a western New York Republican, thinks Zucker should resign because the state Department of Health betrayed the public's trust by not releasing the data. Helming, a Republican who represents a portion of Auburn and several towns in Cayuga County, agrees.
"I have lost faith in (Zucker's) ability to lead this critical agency and provide information that can be trusted," she said.
Oberacker, R-Schenevus, also supports calls for Zucker's resignation. But he also believes that subpoenas should be issued and wants an independent investigation.
"The report from the attorney general proves what we already knew — bad policies emanating from the governor's administration greatly jeopardized the health and well-being of our most vulnerable," he said. "Both Governor Cuomo and his health commissioner have dodged questions relating to COVID-related deaths in our nursing homes, hidden the true statistics and advanced policies that contributed to increased casualties."
State Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat who represents most of Auburn and the towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira and Sennett in Cayuga County, criticized the Cuomo administration. He called the report issued by James "troubling."
"It has been clear for months that more transparency is required from the Department of Health and the governor's office regarding the terrible toll that the pandemic has inflicted on nursing home residents," he said. "According to the attorney general, the true number of lives lost in these facilities is likely many thousands more than has been reported. That is unacceptable. The report generates many new questions. The need for truthful answers backed by science and data has never been more important."
