Two of Cayuga County's state reps agree: NY, local governments need federal aid

State Sen. John Mannion and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow are members of opposite political parties, but they agree that federal assistance is needed to help state and local governments in New York.

Manktelow, R-Lyons, and Mannion, D-Geddes, were part of a virtual panel during the final Wednesday Morning Roundtable of the year. The discussion focused on the state's $15 billion budget deficit and what should be done to close that gap.

While different proposals have been floated to either raise taxes or cut spending, federal aid is viewed as a key piece to erasing the deficit. For months, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers have been calling for an aid package that could bring billions to New York. Local government leaders have also requested funding. Localities, like the state, are facing their own budget struggles.

Manktelow told Auburn-area leaders that he's optimistic the federal government will deliver aid to state and local governments.

"I think our local congressman (U.S. Rep. John Katko) and senators are doing a fine job getting that message down in Washington and we have been overlooked," he said. "At this point, we're hopefully especially going into the new year. I'm hoping and praying that it does come through because that will make a difference on what we do in Albany."