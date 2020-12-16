Two of Cayuga County's state reps agree: NY, local governments need federal aid

State Sen. John Mannion and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow are members of opposite political parties, but they agree that federal assistance is needed to help state and local governments in New York.
Manktelow, R-Lyons, and Mannion, D-Geddes, were part of a virtual panel during the final Wednesday Morning Roundtable of the year. The discussion focused on the state's $15 billion budget deficit and what should be done to close that gap.
While different proposals have been floated to either raise taxes or cut spending, federal aid is viewed as a key piece to erasing the deficit. For months, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers have been calling for an aid package that could bring billions to New York. Local government leaders have also requested funding. Localities, like the state, are facing their own budget struggles.
Manktelow told Auburn-area leaders that he's optimistic the federal government will deliver aid to state and local governments.
"I think our local congressman (U.S. Rep. John Katko) and senators are doing a fine job getting that message down in Washington and we have been overlooked," he said. "At this point, we're hopefully especially going into the new year. I'm hoping and praying that it does come through because that will make a difference on what we do in Albany."
Mannion, who was sworn in as the 50th Senate District's new representative on Wednesday, shared the sense of optimism that federal aid would be delivered to New York and its local governments.
There have been a handful of COVID-19 relief packages, but none of them have included direct aid to state governments and smaller local governments. In one of measures, there was direct funding available for counties with at least 500,000 people. But counties, like Cayuga and Onondaga, with under 500,000 people had to wait to see if the state would relay any federal aid.
When asked by moderator Guy Cosentino if he thinks there will be federal aid prior to Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden takes office, Mannion said he didn't "want to put a date on it."
"I will say that I think our representatives have made clear, both out there in the media and to leadership, that we have been passed over and we need it. We need it, for sure," he said.
It's becoming increasingly clear that any state and local government aid package will likely come after Biden becomes president. Congressional leaders are close to an agreement that would provide $900 billion in COVID-19 aid, but funding for state and local governments won't be included in the final agreement.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
