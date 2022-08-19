Two PACs spend $1M to boost Conole, Wells in CNY primaries for Congress

Outside spending is common in elections, but two political action committees are heavily invested in the Democratic and Republican primaries in the 22nd Congressional District.

New Federal Election Commission filings show the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republicans, has spent $681,663 in support of Steve Wells, who is one of two candidates — Brandon Williams is the other — running in the GOP primary.

The Congressional Leadership Fund's expenditures began on Aug. 5 with $296,800 for a TV ad buy supporting Wells. The latest round of spending this week, FEC records show, includes $257,431 for an additional TV ad buy, $40,000 for digital ads, $11,807 for mailers, $8,000 for text messages and $4,833 for phone calls.

The PAC's spending is significant because it's more than what Wells' campaign had spent ($462,886) through the pre-primary period, which ended on Aug. 3.

Wells, R-Cazenovia, is backed by GOP leaders in his bid to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. John Katko in Congress. After announcing his candidacy in May, he was endorsed by the four Republican chairs in the 22nd district, which includes Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A small part of Oswego County is also in the district.

With less than a week to go until the primary, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy endorsed Wells for Congress — another indication that the GOP establishment is firmly behind the Madison County businessman and former criminal prosecutor.

Wells is not the only candidate in the 22nd district race who has benefited from outside spending.

The Protect Our Future PAC, which is funded by cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, has spent $510,189 in support of Democratic candidate Francis Conole, who has been backed by his party's committees in Onondaga and Oneida counties. The PAC's most recent expenditure was $33,797 for mailers, according to FEC filings.

On its website, the PAC says it is "designed to help elect candidates who will be champions for pandemic prevention — candidates who, when elected, will have their eyes on the future."

But due to Bankman-Fried's involvement, Conole has faced criticism from one of his primary opponents, Sarah Klee Hood, for being backed by the founder of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange. The subject was discussed during the only televised debate between the Democratic candidates for Congress on Thursday. Klee Hood questioned Conole's integrity for accepting the PAC's support, while Conole accused her of engaging in "circular firing squad politics."

While Conole has raised $1 million and spent more than $765,000 in this election cycle, Protect Our Future's investments add to his massive financial advantage. The three other Democrats — Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts — have spent a combined $186,073.

Conole and Wells will face each other in the general election if they win their respective primaries. Conole is considered the favorite in the Democratic primary. Wells is believed to be the front-runner on the GOP side, but he has been targeting Williams with a series of attacks this week — a move that suggests the race may have tightened.

The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 23.