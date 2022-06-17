Two primaries likely in Cayuga County races for Congress, state Senate

Two races will likely appear on the Aug. 23 primary election ballot in Cayuga County.

Four Republicans — U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, Mario Fratto, George Phillips and Floyd Rayburn — filed to run in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District. The district is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties, including all of Cayuga.

Tenney, R-New Hartford, chose to run in the 24th after a court-appointed special master finalized New York's congressional district maps. Fratto, R-Geneva, was already in the race. He filed to run in the previous version of the 24th, which is similar to the current district.

Phillips, a former Broome County legislator, submitted the necessary paperwork to run in the 24th. This will be the third time he has faced Tenney in a primary.

In 2016 and 2020, Phillips and Tenney were candidates for the GOP nomination. Tenney won both contests.

Rayburn, R-Canandaigua, ran for state Senate in 2016 and narrowly lost to Pam Helming in the Republican primary. He filed his petitions to run in the new congressional district.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Steven Holden. Holden is the lone Democrat who has filed to run in the 24th, a solid Republican district. Former President Donald Trump, a Republican, won the district with 59% of the vote in 2020.

There could be a primary in the new 48th state Senate District that includes all of Cayuga and most of Onondaga counties. Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott and Auburn attorney Justin Coretti filed to run on the Conservative Party line. Coretti is seeking to force a primary after the state Conservative Party endorsed Abbott, despite objections from the local party committees.

Abbott, a Republican, will have the GOP line. The incumbent in the district is state Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat.

The primary election for congressional and state Senate races was moved to August due to the redistricting rulings. After the maps were tossed and had to be redrawn, a state Supreme Court judge moved the primary to allow more time for candidates to campaign in the new districts.

Before the change, the primaries for Congress and state Senate were scheduled for June 28. There will still be a primary election on June 28, but it will be limited to statewide and state Assembly races.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

