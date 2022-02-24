Two Republicans, including Cayuga County resident, enter race for Congress

A software company CEO who lives in Cayuga County and a Tompkins County legislator are seeking the Republican nomination in the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District.

Mike Sigler, of Lansing, and Brandon Williams, of Sennett, join Tim Ko, a DeWitt Republican, in the race to succeed outgoing U.S. Rep. John Katko on the GOP line. Katko, R-Camillus, announced in January that he will not run for reelection this year.

Sigler is employed at Park Outdoor Advertising and has been a county lawmaker for 12 years. He also serves as chairman of the Tompkins County Republican Committee.

He said Thursday that he has been endorsed by several Cayuga County leaders, including state Sen. Pam Helming, who represents part of Auburn and several towns in the county, and former state Assemblyman Gary Finch. Two former chairs of the Cayuga County Republican Committee, Cherl Heary and Roberta Massarini, are also supporting his campaign.

"These folks know me. Some for years, others a short time," Sigler said. "We need to retain this seat in Congress because if we don't, there will be no way to reel in a president that's been failing."

Democrats have an enrollment advantage in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties and parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties. According to the state Board of Elections, there are 57,313 more Democrats than GOP voters in the new district.

Sigler admits that it will be a tough race for a Republican in a blue district, but he's had success in Tompkins County, where Democrats have an enrollment edge. Sigler said Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won his legislative district by 40 points in 2016, but he won that same district as a Republican by six points.

Williams is a Navy veteran whose family settled in central New York in 2010. He and his wife, Stephanie, opened a farm in the town of Sennett. In addition to his military service, he is the co-founder of CPLANE.ai, a software company in California.

The Cayuga County Conservative Party has endorsed Williams for Congress. David Pappert, chairman of the committee, said Williams is "a uniquely and highly qualified candidate who will quickly become an influential member of the new Republican majority in Congress."

Pappert continued, "Brandon's traditional, conservative values are the remedy for the 'woke' illness that has infected our politics."

The three main planks of Williams' campaign are to address economic prosperity, what he perceives as the assault on civil liberties, and public safety.

"We must have safe streets and a return to the rule of law in our country," Williams said. "The woke policies of New York City, Los Angeles, and Seattle have no place in our community or in our election rules. Re-fund the police and enforce the laws."

Williams also wants to boost the economy in central New York, adding that he wants businesses and workers to prosper. He believes "generational prosperity" begins with education, specifically public schools that are "free from left-wing indoctrination." He also supports making community colleges affordable, trade schools, and efforts to encourage entrepreneurship.

The three Republicans plan to circulate petitions to secure spots on the Republican primary ballot. The winner of the GOP primary will face the winner of what could be a seven-way Democratic primary between Francis Conole, Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Steven Holden, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok, Josh Riley and Sam Roberts.

The primary election is June 28.

