Two senators want Seneca County site to be first NY veterans cemetery

Cuomo also established a committee to select a site and oversee the development of a state veterans' cemetery. The committee will be led by James McDonough, director of the New York State Division of Veterans' Services.

"More than 70% of New York state's approximately 750,000 veterans are over age 55, and many New York state veterans and their families have for years advocated for the establishment of a state veterans cemetery to ensure there is an appropriate final resting place for veterans who call New York home," Cuomo's office wrote in the book.

Helming, R-Canandaigua, and Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, noted that Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery was built to meet federal guidelines. They contacted the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs about designating Sampson as New York's first veterans' cemetery. Helming said that a committee formed in Seneca County to advocate for Sampson's selection.

"This is a priority for veterans and their families across our region," she added.

Ortt, a veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan, plans to assist efforts to establish Sampson as the first state-run veterans' cemetery. He is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs.

"We owe the men and women who have served in our nation's military a place where they can rest and be looked after in a way that recognizes and commemorates their service," Ortt said. "It is my hope that Sampson will be designated as the officially-designated state-run veterans' cemetery."

