Two upstate NY airports lose air traffic controllers

Efforts to avert the transfer of Federal Aviation tower personnel from Elmira and Binghamton in a realignment plan failed.

A contingent of highly compensated air traffic controllers will relocate from the two Southern Tier airports to the Scranton as part of an FAA cost-saving plan to consolidate some air traffic operations from the nations smaller airports.

The FAA confirmed this week about a dozen controller jobs at the two New York airports will be transferred, with the personnel taking up residence at the FAA operation at the Scranton-Willkes Barre airport.

"The Federal Aviation Administration plans to consolidate Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) operations at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport and the Greater Binghamton Airport in New York into the Wilkes Barre-Scranton TRACON," said an agency representative "The agency expects to begin initial planning activities later this year."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nationally, the median wage for air traffic controllers was $125,000, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was attempting to block the realignment and prevent the transfer, but those efforts have fallen short.