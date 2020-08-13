U.S. casino gaming revenue drops 79% due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. gaming revenue plummeted in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of nearly 1,000 casinos that began in March.

According to the American Gaming Association, total gross gaming revenue was $2.3 billion, down 78.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Slot machine revenue decreased by 81.9% and table game revenue fell by 86%. Sports betting also took hit, with a 46.4% drop.

The lone bright spot for the casino industry: iGaming. Revenue from online gambling rose by 253.8% to $402.7 million in the second quarter.

For the year, total gross gaming revenue is down 45.6%, to $11.7 billion. Slot machine revenue is $7.36, a 78% decline, and table game revenue is $2.13 billion, a 78.5% decrease. Sports betting is up 10.4%, with $324.9 million in revenue this year, and iGaming gross revenue is $634.9 million, a 189.7% hike.

"COVID-19 has undoubtedly posed the most difficult economic challenge the gaming industry has ever faced," said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association. "Yet, gaming's record popularity prior to COVID-19, as well as our resilience in the midst of such adversity, is evidence of the industry's foundation for continued success as we emerge from the pandemic."