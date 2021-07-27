U.S. Marshals mark 15th anniversary of law named for Auburn native John Walsh's son

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"When the Adam Walsh Act became law in 2006, the U.S. Marshals Service was well-positioned to carry out its new responsibilities because the agency had already established a foundational network of deputy U.S. marshals working alongside law enforcement officers from hundreds of state, local and federal agencies, all dedicated to making communities safer," Washington said.

After the law was signed, the Department of Justice established the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering and Tracking, also known as SMART, to implement the sex offender registration requirements. The office has awarded more than $156 million in grants for the implementation of provisions in the law and took control of the national sex offender registry website, nsopw.gov.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which John Walsh co-founded, lauded federal agencies for efforts to implement the law since it was signed in 2006. The center's president and CEO, John Clark, was the director of the U.S. Marshal Services when Bush signed the Adam Walsh Act into law.

"There's no doubt that the Adam Walsh Act has made this country a safer place for our children," Clark said.