U.S. Senate confirms Auburn native Brian McKeon for State Department post

McKeon, an Auburn High School alumnus, is a University of Notre Dame and Georgetown University Law Center graduate. With the exception of a brief period when he was a law clerk for a federal judge and a foreign policy adviser on President Bill Clinton's 1996 reelection, he has been a longtime Biden aide and adviser.

He started working for then-Senator Biden after graduating from Notre Dame. He later became legislative assistant for foreign policy and defense, a position he held from 1988 to 1995.

McKeon returned to Biden's Senate office in 1997. For 12 years, he was chief counsel for the Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which Biden chaired in the early 2000s and again later in the decade before he was elected vice president.

When Biden became vice president, McKeon joined his staff. He served as the vice president's deputy national adviser for three years before Obama announced in 2012 that he would become the executive secretary and chief of staff of the National Security Council.

In 2014, McKeon was confirmed by the Senate after Obama nominated to serve as principal deputy undersecretary for policy at the Department of Defense. During the final months of Obama's term, he was the acting under secretary for policy.