U.S. Senate confirms Auburn native Brian McKeon for State Department post

Auburn native Brian McKeon has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as deputy secretary of state for management and resources.
The Senate confirmed McKeon's nomination by voice vote Thursday.
It appeared McKeon's confirmation would be delayed after U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, placed a hold on his nomination last week. In the Senate, holds are used to prevent consideration of bills and nominations.
Cruz has placed holds on some of President Joe Biden's nominees because he wants the administration to take a firm stance against the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. The Biden administration opposes the project.
But after Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned companies involved in the construction of the pipeline that they would face sanctions unless they quit the project, Cruz said it was a "strong declaration" and that he would lift his holds on McKeon's nomination and William Burns, Biden's pick to serve as CIA director.
Once Cruz removed his hold, the Senate confirmed McKeon.
As deputy secretary of state for management and resources, McKeon will hold a top leadership post at the State Department and serve as a principal adviser to Blinken. The position was vacant during President Donald Trump's administration. When President Barack Obama was in office, he filled the post, which has been described as the "chief operating officer" of the State Department.
McKeon, an Auburn High School alumnus, is a University of Notre Dame and Georgetown University Law Center graduate. With the exception of a brief period when he was a law clerk for a federal judge and a foreign policy adviser on President Bill Clinton's 1996 reelection, he has been a longtime Biden aide and adviser.
He started working for then-Senator Biden after graduating from Notre Dame. He later became legislative assistant for foreign policy and defense, a position he held from 1988 to 1995.
McKeon returned to Biden's Senate office in 1997. For 12 years, he was chief counsel for the Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which Biden chaired in the early 2000s and again later in the decade before he was elected vice president.
When Biden became vice president, McKeon joined his staff. He served as the vice president's deputy national adviser for three years before Obama announced in 2012 that he would become the executive secretary and chief of staff of the National Security Council.
In 2014, McKeon was confirmed by the Senate after Obama nominated to serve as principal deputy undersecretary for policy at the Department of Defense. During the final months of Obama's term, he was the acting under secretary for policy.
Following Biden's two terms as vice president, McKeon was the senior director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. When Biden ran for president in 2020, he joined the campaign as a foreign policy adviser. He also advised Biden's transition team after the election victory.
Shortly before the inauguration, Biden announced that he would nominate McKeon to serve as deputy secretary of state for management and resources. He officially nominated McKeon in mid-February.
McKeon returned to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his confirmation hearing in early March. The committee advanced his nomination when it met last week. At the same meeting, Cruz announced he would place a hold on the nomination. However, Cruz did not oppose McKeon's nomination in committee.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.