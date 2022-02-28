U.S. Senate passes Tubman coin bill to benefit Auburn landmark

Commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman are one step closer to becoming reality.

The U.S. Senate passed the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act on Feb. 17. The bill, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, would require the Department of the Treasury to mint 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 $1 silver coins and 750,000 half-dollar coins.

Two entities — Harriet Tubman Home, Inc. in Auburn and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio — would split the proceeds from the surcharges paid for the coins, which would be issued in 2024. Buyers would pay a $35 surcharge for the $5 gold coins, a $10 surcharge for the $1 silver coins and a $5 surcharge for the half-dollars.

If all the coins are sold, $9.5 million in surcharges will be paid on the coins, with the Harriet Tubman Home receiving $4.75 million — a sizable windfall for the landmark.

"This legislation will serve the solemn purpose of ensuring Harriet Tubman's story continues to receive the recognition it deserves and the proceeds will help preserve her legacy at the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn for countless generations to come," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a longtime supporter of efforts to establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn, which includes the Harriet Tubman Home.

The Senate bill was also supported by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, who has been a booster of the Tubman park in Auburn. Gillibrand added that the coin and the proceeds will "ensure that the story of (Tubman's) relentless fight for abolition and women's suffrage lives on in Auburn and beyond."

The legislation was introduced by U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks in the House of Representatives. U.S. Rep. John Katko, whose district includes Auburn and Tubman park, is an original cosponsor. When he and Meeks, D-Queens, first introduced the bill in 2020, the plan was to release it this year — the 200th anniversary of Tubman's birth. But the measure did not advance in Congress.

The coin won't be available this year, but supporters are hopeful the legislation will clear the necessary hurdles as they mark the Tubman bicentennial.

"Tubman's heroism, patriotism and activism are all a part of what made America," said Karen Hill, president and CEO of Harriet Tubman Home, Inc. "We thank Rep. Katko and Rep. Meeks in the House and Sen. Rosen, (Sen. Rob Portman) and Sen. Schumer for their work in making the Tubman Bicentennial Coin Act a reality."

If the legislation is approved and the coins are minted, it likely won't be the last time Tubman appears on some form of U.S. currency.

The Treasury is redesigning the $20 bill and will put Tubman on the new note. The plan was first announced in former President Barack Obama's administration. President Joe Biden renewed that commitment shortly after taking office in 2021.

