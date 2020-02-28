U.S. senator: 'There will be consequences' if MLB dumps minor league teams

There haven't been any updates on negotiations between MLB and MiLB. An MiLB spokesman told The Citizen last week that the organization didn't have any comment on the talks. His statement came after both sides met in Dallas to discuss a new professional baseball agreement.

A spokesperson for MLB said in a statement Friday that "MLB is confident that we can simultaneously keep baseball in the communities in which it is currently being played and modernize our player development system so that it fits the 21st century, improves playing conditions and increases opportunities for players. That's why MLB clubs have already decided to increase compensation for minor league players."

The statement continues, "The most constructive role Congress can play in these negotiations is to encourage Minor League Baseball to continue working with MLB to address the real issues impacting minor league players and communities across the country."

