U.S. senator: 'There will be consequences' if MLB dumps minor league teams

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is sending a message to Major League Baseball that they oppose a plan to restructure the minor league system and eliminate 42 teams, including the Auburn Doubledays.
A resolution introduced by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, shows support for minor league clubs that would be affected by the proposal and urges Major League Baseball to reconsider its stance.
The resolution is co-sponsored by a mix of Democrats and Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand — one of New York's senators.
Blumenthal tweeted Thursday the resolution "sends a sharp signal to MLB — shuttering minor league teams like the (Norwich Sea Unicorns, a Single-A team based in Connecticut) is unacceptable."
"Communities depend on such teams for jobs and small business vitality," Blumenthal continued. "Young fans learn there to love and play America's pastime. MLB is putting finances above fans."
In a follow-up tweet, Blumenthal added "there will be consequences" if MLB advances the plan and eliminates minor league teams. A potential consequence: Ending the antitrust exemption Congress gave MLB nearly a century ago.
MLB's proposal is part of negotiations with Minor League Baseball on a new professional baseball agreement, which outlines the relationship between the two entities. Forty-two teams, including four in New York, would be contracted.
MLB officials argue that restructuring the minor league system is needed to address concerns about travel and the condition of some facilities. Minor League Baseball officials agree that travel should be examined, but dispute that facilities aren't up to MLB standards.
Even if teams are eliminated, MLB claims that baseball would continue in those cities. The plan includes the formation of a "dream league" that would feature undrafted players. But the dream league teams wouldn't be affiliated with major league clubs.
MLB's plan has been criticized by members of Congress from both political parties. A congressional task force formed to save the minor league baseball teams. Before Blumenthal's resolution was introduced this week, members of the House introduced a similar resolution in late January.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, whose district is home to the Auburn Doubledays, thinks Congress should consider ending MLB's antitrust exemption if minor league teams are contracted.
There haven't been any updates on negotiations between MLB and MiLB. An MiLB spokesman told The Citizen last week that the organization didn't have any comment on the talks. His statement came after both sides met in Dallas to discuss a new professional baseball agreement.
A spokesperson for MLB said in a statement Friday that "MLB is confident that we can simultaneously keep baseball in the communities in which it is currently being played and modernize our player development system so that it fits the 21st century, improves playing conditions and increases opportunities for players. That's why MLB clubs have already decided to increase compensation for minor league players."
The statement continues, "The most constructive role Congress can play in these negotiations is to encourage Minor League Baseball to continue working with MLB to address the real issues impacting minor league players and communities across the country."
