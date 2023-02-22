The popular Milk Bar at the New York State Fair will get a makeover.

Gov. Kathy Hochul included $14 million for the state fair in her 2023-24 budget proposal and, according to state Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball, the funding will support more infrastructure projects at the fairgrounds.

Ball, who testified at a budget hearing on Feb. 14, told state legislators that the projects include the construction of a greenhouse educational center and rebuilding the Milk Bar in the fair's Dairy Products Building.

"These improvements will help us to build on the governor's goal to make the fair a real showcase of New York agriculture," Ball said.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets, which oversees the fair, did not provide any more information about the Milk Bar project when asked by The Citizen on Tuesday. Since the funding request is part of Hochul's budget proposal, it must be approved by the state Legislature.

The Milk Bar is a major attraction at the state fair. In 2022, the stand operated by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County sold 285,650 cups of milk. Chocolate milk is favored by many fairgoers, with an estimated 12,500 gallons sold last year.

There have been changes to the Milk Bar over the years. NYS Dairy Exhibits, a nonprofit organization, was the longtime operator until its exit in 2017. The group's departure was due to a dispute with the state over funding for the stand and a failed attempt to raise the 25-cent-per-cup price that has been in place since 1983.

A few longtime fair vendors — Wahid Akl and David and Michael Tadros — took over the Milk Bar and introduced new features, including kiosks for fairgoers to purchase tokens that can be redeemed for cups of milk. The fair also moved a musical stage near the Milk Bar to reduce congestion.

Without much fanfare, the Cornell Cooperative Extension began operating the Milk Bar within the last couple of years. Volunteers from various youth groups, including 4-H and Future Farmers of America, staff the stand.

The Milk Bar's reconstruction would be in addition to other infrastructure projects announced by Hochul at the start of the 2022 state fair. The state will invest $35 million to build a new 15,000-square-foot sheep barn, a 2,500-square-foot goat pavilion, three 9,000-square-foot stables for horse shows, a new 1,600-square-foot concession stand for Tully's Good Times and streetscape improvements along Restaurant Row.

The concession stand and goat pavilion are scheduled to open this year, while the horse stables and sheep barn will open in 2024.

Since 2016, the state has spent more than $125 million to improve the fairgrounds. The projects included the construction of a $63 million expo center, an expanded midway, a new main gate and the creation of the New York Experience festival grounds.