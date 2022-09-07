Ukrainian-born attorney running for state Supreme Court judge in Cayuga County district

A Rochester defense attorney with prosecutorial experience is running for state Supreme Court judge in the 7th Judicial District.

Roman Misula, a Democrat, will launch his campaign at McArdles Restaurant in Fairport on Thursday. He is one of four candidates vying for two open state Supreme Court seats in the judicial district, which is comprised of Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties.

Misula is a partner at Ganguly Brothers, a Rochester-based law firm. He also represents indigent clients through Monroe County's Assigned Counsel Program and is an assistant conflict defender in Livingston County.

Before shifting to private practice, he was a criminal prosecutor in the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. He later was assigned to the office's economic crime bureau to prosecute white-collar cases.

"I have prosecuted everything from traffic violations in local courts to felonies in state Supreme Court," Misula said. "Now, as a private defense attorney, I have taken on homicide cases as well as civil litigation in the very same court that I want to preside over.

"I have handled an extensive range of cases, clients and defendants and feel I have developed the tenacity and sensitivity needed to be a fair judge. I will rely on my experience as both a prosecutor and private attorney to consider the facts and the law to make the appropriate judgments."

Misula was born in Ukraine. His family moved to the United States in 1984 and settled in the Rochester area. He graduated from Gates-Chili High School.

After high school, he earned an associate's degree from Monroe Community College and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from SUNY Brockport. He graduated from Liberty University School of Law in 2011.

He is married to his wife, Heather, and they have three children. They worship at New City Fellowship Beechwood in Rochester and Misula is vice president of the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Webster.

"My heritage is important to me," he said. "My parents showed me how to take on challenges and succeed. My goal is to keep giving back to the community and leading by example. For me, this campaign is a step in that direction."

The Democratic Party nominated Misula and Maroun Ajaka to run for the two state Supreme Court judge seats. The Republican candidates are Yates County Judge Jason Cook and Monroe County Judge James Vazzana.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.