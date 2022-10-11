Union PAC targets GOP NY Senate candidate Julie Abbott over aquarium, energy tax votes

Two votes cast by Julie Abbott, an Onondaga County legislator and Republican candidate for the 48th Senate District seat, are the focus of a TV ad paid for by a union-affiliated PAC.

The 30-second commercial was paid for by New Yorkers Together PAC, which is linked to the Communication Workers for America. The union is supporting one of Abbott's opponents, Democratic state Sen. Rachel May.

The ad notes that Abbott voted for the $85 million Onondaga County aquarium project in August. There was a months-long debate over whether the funding should be used for that purpose, but ultimately enough legislators supported Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon's plan to build an aquarium at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse.

Abbott told The Citizen on Monday that plans for the aquarium were part of luring Micron, a major semiconductor chip manufacturer, to Onondaga County. Federal, state and local officials announced last week that Micron will invest $100 billion over 20 years to build a chip manufacturing plant in the town of Clay. It will be the largest private investment in New York state history.

But Abbott also believes that the aquarium will boost tourism and help the county increase its sales tax revenue.

"I think we are better off taxing visitors as opposed to our people so we can continue to fund the vital services that we do as a county," she said.

The ad also criticizes Abbott's vote for a new energy tax in 2020. The tax was on residential energy sales and cost households an average of $6 per month.

The purpose of the tax was to help the county overcome a $100 million budget deficit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, there was uncertainty about whether local governments would receive federal aid.

Abbott recalled that McMahon's team informed legislators that there would be a budget shortfall. Since lawmakers did not want to cut jobs or services, they voted to impose the energy tax. The vote was 10-6, with some Democrats joining Abbott and other Republicans in supporting the tax.

But Abbott said that they only agreed to the energy tax if there was a sunset clause. The tax was scheduled to end in November 2022, but what's not mentioned in the ad is that Abbott and county legislators voted to end it in April 2021 — more than a year earlier than planned.

"As responsible, good and right fiscal stewards when we saw the projection of loss was not accurate, we rescinded it before the sunset clause," she said.

Abbott thinks the ad is a good sign for her candidacy — that Democrats view her as a threat to May, who is seeking a third term.

While May is an incumbent, the new 48th district is different than her previous district. It includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district.

Democrats have an enrollment advantage in the 48th district. There are 75,296 active Democrats and 52,535 Republicans, along with nearly 50,000 unaffiliated voters.

The ad is not the first time New Yorkers Together has sought to influence the outcome of the 48th district race. The PAC paid for a mailer that was sent to Conservative voters before the Aug. 23 primary. The mailer included a side-by-side comparison of Abbott and Justin Coretti, an Owasco attorney who entered the race after the state party allowed Abbott to run on the Conservative line.

The mailer's objective was to show that some of Abbott's stances on issues, such as abortion and gun rights, were not aligned with the Conservative Party. Coretti won the primary by 14 votes.