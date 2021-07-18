Union Springs revises marijuana law to allow Cayuga Nation sales

After the nation suggested it could challenge the local law on the grounds of tribal sovereignty, however, the village revised it with what Shattuck described as "a compromise." He has yet to communicate with the nation about the zoning proposal, so he doesn't know whether it will change the nation's plans. But he believes it makes sense for the nation to do so.

Cayuga County town to hold public hearing on marijuana opt-out A third Cayuga County municipality has made known its plans to opt out of parts of the state's new marijuana law, and will hold a public heari…

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They now have a place where they can legally (sell marijuana), without having to fight the state," Shattuck said. "They can stay out of our downtown and stay out of our school district."

Asked about its plans to sell marijuana, a nation representative offered only the following statement: "As a sovereign Indian nation, the Cayuga Nation commerce in the village of Union Springs would not be limited by a local law prohibiting retail marijuana sales. The nation continues to explore such opportunities throughout its historic 64,015-acre reservation."