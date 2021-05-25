Union Springs student wins Rep. John Katko's annual art competition

For the third time in five years, a Union Springs student has won U.S. Rep. John Katko's annual Congressional Art Competition.

Katko announced Tuesday that Angelia Scholz, a junior at Union Springs High School, is the winner of the 2021 contest. A panel of judges from across the 24th Congressional District selected Scholz's artwork titled, "Turning over a new leaf," which is a charcoal portrait of her sister.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm always impressed by the incredible submissions our office receives from local young artists for the annual Congressional Art Competition," said Katko, who added that he's looking forward to see Scholz's artwork on display in the Capitol. "Congratulations to Angelia and thanks to everyone who participated this year!"

Scholz joins Joan Hodges and Emily Irving, who also attended Union Springs High School, as winners of Katko's art contest. Irving was the 2017 winner. Hodges won in 2018.