UPDATED: Cayuga Community College to move classes online due to coronavirus outbreak

Cayuga Community College is finalizing a plan to adopt a distance learning model for the remainder of the spring semester due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The decision to shift most classes online is part of the State University of New York's strategy to reduce density on campuses as the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread. As of Wednesday, there are 216 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York. Thirty-two people have been hospitalized after testing positive for the respiratory illness.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the changes to distance learning for SUNY schools will take effect on March 19.
Campuses will not be closed, according to Beth Garvey, an adviser and counsel to Cuomo. However, the goal of the policy is to avoid having large groups of students gathering in one area. For courses that don't shift to distance learning, class times could be staggered or there could be smaller class sizes.
"We are developing plans as we speak in consultation with SUNY and CUNY to make that they can deliver all these classes online," Garvey said. "There may be certain applications where in-person instruction is still required, like lab settings."
Students wouldn't be forced to leave campuses, according to Cuomo. He hopes that the individual institutions will work with students who have hardships and are unable to leave their dormitories until the end of the semester.
CCC President Brian Durant said college administrators have been developing contingency plans in case changes were needed due to the spread of the coronavirus. Using guidelines from SUNY, the college is refining its plans and will communicate its final strategy to faculty, staff and students over the next two days.
"One of the opportunities in front of us is we do have some time to finalize that plan and work with students on our campuses over the next week or so before we make particular transitions to help ensure that people are prepared, informed and ultimately are set up for continuity of service and success toward their academic goals and their semester completion," Durant said.
While SUNY wants campuses to minimize large groups, Durant noted that CCC could have some flexibility to continue some in-person classes. There are factors that the school must consider, including class size.
Even though several classes may move to distance learning, CCC will remain open. If students need to access computers or high-speed internet, Durant said, those resources will be available to students.
"That type of opportunity is in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the state and is one that we will ensure continues to be available to our students as long as we assume it's allowable," Durant added.
CCC's athletic program won't be affected by SUNY's decision. Before Cuomo's announcement Wednesday, the baseball team already canceled trips to Maryland and Pennsylvania. That was a precaution the school took because of the outbreak. Other than the canceled trips for the baseball team, no other changes have been made to the spring sports schedule.
The college also plans to hold its commencement ceremony in May. There are some SUNY schools that may not hold commencement events, but CCC isn't one of them.
Durant said school officials already compiled a calendar of events for CCC's facilities that may draw large crowds. For now, the college is moving forward with plans to host commencement.
"We'll continue to work with local health officials to make the right decisions," Durant said.
