UPDATED: First two coronavirus-related deaths reported in New York

It could be challenging for hospitals if patients with COVID-19 need to be placed in intensive care units. Occupancy in ICUs across New York is at 80%, Cuomo said.

"You're trying to reduce the rate of the spread to a level that your hospital capacity can manage," said Cuomo, who said that New York has 50,000 hospital beds and 3,000 beds in intensive care units. "One side of the equation has to balance with the other side of the equation. If the rate of spread is too high, then you can't manage it with your hospital capacity."

In other news:

• Cuomo announced that the state Department of Financial Services will require insurance companies to waive copayments for telemedicine visits.

By waiving copays for the consultations, the state is encouraging people to use telemedicine instead of going to emergency rooms.

"We don't want them to go to emergency rooms," Cuomo said. "The emergency rooms back up. If you do have a coronavirus, we don't want you walking into an emergency room and possibly infecting other people and staff and if you don't have the coronavirus, we don't want you going to an emergency room where other people may have the coronavirus."