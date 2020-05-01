Upstate farms donate 34K pounds of food, NY senator using office as 'distribution hub'

"We cannot have hungry families in New York City, and farmers upstate dumping their product because they cannot sell it," Ramos said. "Together with our farmer partners, we created our own network, and we will convert our district office into a food distribution hub to provide our neighbors with fresh produce and meals."

Ramos, who chairs the Senate Labor Committee and led the effort last year to pass legislation granting farmworkers overtime pay and other labor rights, visited upstate farms to gather feedback on the bill. Torrey Farms, one of the farms that donated food to the senator's office, mentioned that donations included onions planted by Ramos when she toured the farm last year.

The milk and food donations will help residents of Ramos' state Senate district, which includes areas that are considered food deserts. With COVID-19 ravaging New York City, there are few local food pantries open for residents.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all — our families, our businesses and the greater New York community," said Keith Kimball, owner of La Casa De Leche Farm and vice chair of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association. "By pooling resources and working together to adapt to unprecedented market disruption, we're able to get milk, beef and produce in the hands of those in need."

