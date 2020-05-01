Upstate farms donate 34K pounds of food, NY senator using office as 'distribution hub'

Thousands of pounds of food have been donated by upstate New York farms to New York City through a partnership between the farms and state Sen. Jessica Ramos.
The donations include 1,700 gallons of milk provided by Dairy Farmers of America and 300 pounds of beef from La Casa De Leche Farm in Livingston County. Farm Fresh First, which handles marketing for more than 100 apple growers in New York, donated 20,000 apples.
Torrey Farms, which is based in Genesee County, gave 14,000 pounds of onions, 8,000 pounds of potatoes and 4,000 pounds of cabbage. Upstate Niagara Cooperative helped by sending 2,880 pounds of blueberry and vanilla yogurt parfait.
The donations also include coloring books and 575 packs of Prang Crayons made with soybean oil from the New York Corn & Soybean Growers Association.
The truck carrying the food left western New York on Wednesday. It stopped at Dean Foods in Rensselaer County to pick up the milk. The truck arrived in Queens on Thursday.
The donated milk, food, crayons and coloring books will be distributed to families at Ramos' Queens office. The senator's office will also host a hot meal distribution on Saturday.
Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an initiative to help food banks address rising demand and end milk dumping at dairy farms across the state. Farmers were dumping milk because of certain factors, including the lack of demand from restaurants and schools that have been affected by the pandemic. Limits on the purchase of dairy products at grocery stores also contributed to those decisions.
"We cannot have hungry families in New York City, and farmers upstate dumping their product because they cannot sell it," Ramos said. "Together with our farmer partners, we created our own network, and we will convert our district office into a food distribution hub to provide our neighbors with fresh produce and meals."
Ramos, who chairs the Senate Labor Committee and led the effort last year to pass legislation granting farmworkers overtime pay and other labor rights, visited upstate farms to gather feedback on the bill. Torrey Farms, one of the farms that donated food to the senator's office, mentioned that donations included onions planted by Ramos when she toured the farm last year.
The milk and food donations will help residents of Ramos' state Senate district, which includes areas that are considered food deserts. With COVID-19 ravaging New York City, there are few local food pantries open for residents.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all — our families, our businesses and the greater New York community," said Keith Kimball, owner of La Casa De Leche Farm and vice chair of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association. "By pooling resources and working together to adapt to unprecedented market disruption, we're able to get milk, beef and produce in the hands of those in need."
