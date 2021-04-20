Upstate Jobs Party aims to become home for moderate NY voters

With four minor parties losing automatic ballot status in New York, another is hoping voters, especially moderates, will join their cause.

The Upstate Jobs Party launched a statewide campaign, named Unite NY, to appeal to voters who were members of the Independence and other minor parties that lost their automatic ballot status in 2020. But it won't end there. The party also wants to attract voters who feel they have been left behind by the two major parties.

Through the Unite NY initiative, the Upstate Jobs Party will focus on political reforms beginning with an informational campaign about ranked-choice voting in the New York City mayoral election. The party will also circulate petitions for candidates to run on an independent line in the 2021 and 2022 elections.

Upstate Jobs will support candidates "who focus on bipartisan solutions to improve New York's economy, without being bound by party or geography."

The main goal of the Unite NY initiative is to run a candidate for governor in the 2022 elections. That's how the party could secure a ballot line.