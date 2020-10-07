Upstate Jobs Party backs three Cayuga County-area state Senate candidates

An independent party that formed with the goal of boosting the upstate New York economy is supporting three candidates running to represent Cayuga County-area state Senate districts.

The Upstate Jobs Party endorsed state Sen. Pam Helming in the 54th district, Peter Oberacker in the 51st and Angi Renna in the 50th. Helming, Oberacker and Renna are Republicans. They also have the support of the Conservative and Independence parties.

Martin Babinec, the party's founder, praised Helming's efforts to improve economic development and support broadband expansion. He also highlighted Oberacker and Renna, both of whom are business owners.

"Each candidate has embraced UJP's platform to reverse the outmigration of our talent and is committed to developing policy to enable private investment in our economy and reform state government," Babinec said.

The party, which was founded in 2016, advocates for education, economic and government reform. It does not have an automatic ballot line, but does support candidates for state and local offices.