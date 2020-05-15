Upstate NY creaking back to economic life

"Typically, you might greet customers with a hug or some sort of contact. You can't do that now," said co-owner Joshua Loden. "So it's a lot of air hugs and smiling underneath our masks," he said. "Like this entire pandemic, we've just been taking it in stride as best we can."

In the largely rural Mohawk Valley, DANVANN Construction & Development geared up for an excavation job Monday at a lake on the southern edge of the huge Adirondack Park.

"I've been lounging around the house a lot, and I'm ready to get busy," said employee Justin Brown. "I'd rather be working."

Job site rules will be different next week, with workers keeping their hands disinfected and their faces covered, said company owner Dan Roth, who has been paying his four idled employees.

They'll also "have to stay 6 feet away from each other as best as you possibly can," he said.

The administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, divided the state into 10 regions that will reopen on different timetables. Restrictions can't be eased until a region meets seven benchmarks demonstrating that COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are down and that there are enough hospital beds if the outbreak flares up again. Each region must have a program of testing and contact tracing.