Jim Barber remembers the last time his son came home from work.

Barber's son, Tim, had moved home to Genesee County to take a construction job. His first day of work was July 6, 2020 — the start of a blistering hot week in upstate New York. High temperatures exceeded 90 degrees. He was assigned to the Genesee River bridge project on Route 63 in Geneseo.

"He didn't look very good," Jim Barber recalls. Tim did not eat his lunch and didn't drink his water. He looked warm, his father said.

The next day was the worst day of Jim and Kathy Barber's lives. They received a call from Pavilion Drainage Supply Company, Tim's employer, notifying them that their son had heat stroke and was being transported to a Rochester hospital.

The couple raced to the hospital, but their son wasn't there. They called other hospitals and could not find him.

It was a call from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office that changed their lives. Tim Barber, a son, brother, uncle, artist and Buffalo Bills fan, had died in the ambulance. Jim was told to go to the Geneseo Fire Hall to identify his son. An autopsy determined that Tim died of hyperthermia.

An investigation conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that Tim's employer "did not furnish employment and a place of employment which were free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious harm to employees in that employee(s) were exposed to the hazard of excessive heat."

After losing their son, Jim and Kathy sought to raise awareness about the dangers of heat illness. OSHA asked them, and they agreed, to participate in a heat illness prevention campaign.

OSHA released a video in 2021 that details Tim's story. The agency also marked the one-year anniversary of Tim's death by reminding western New York employers and workers of the dangers of heat illness.

"Timothy Barber should not have died," said Michael Scime, OSHA's area director in Buffalo. "We call attention to this worker's death so that other workers do not suffer from our succumb to heat-related death and illnesses. They are preventable."

The Barbers have also sought to advance state legislation that aims to prevent heat-related deaths in the workplace. While lawmakers are continuing to work on that measure, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney sponsored federal legislation that would require a study of assistance provided by OSHA focusing on heat-related illnesses and how those funds could be better spent.

In a statement announcing the legislation this week, Tenney said heat-related illnesses are "easily preventable."

"We must work with companies to help them protect their employees from hyperthermia," she continued. "OSHA's compliance assistance and technical support should continue to help our small businesses protect workers without increasing costs."

The legislation also serves as a tribute to Tim Barber. The bill is named in his honor.

Jim and Kathy Barber thanked Tenney for sponsoring the bill.

"We hope the results from this legislation bring recommendations that will prevent another loss of life due to hyperthermia," they said.