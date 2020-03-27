Upstate NY lawmaker in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

A Utica-area state legislator has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced Friday.

Barclay, R-Pulaski, said that Assemblyman Brian Miller was in Albany for the legislative session on Wednesday, March 18. He remained in Albany on March 19. A day later, he was tested for the coronavirus and self-quarantined in his home.

Miller, R-New Hartford, has been hospitalized after testing positive for the virus.

"I encourage anyone who may have had contact with or been in close proximity to Brian to take necessary steps to self-isolate and limit any contact with others who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19," Barclay said. "It would also be prudent to seek advice from a medical professional, who may offer additional guidance to help contain any potential spread."

Miller is the fourth state Assemblymember who has tested positive for COVID-19. Three Democrats — Charles Barron, Kimberly Jean-Pierre and Helene Weinstein — contracted the coronavirus and quarantined at home.