Upstate NY minimum wage increases at end of month

Minimum wage workers in upstate New York counties will get a raise at the end of December.

The minimum wage will increase to $14.20 an hour, up from $13.20, on Dec. 31. The hike is for workers in counties outside of Long Island, New York City and Westchester County.

The 2016-17 state budget included a multi-year plan to achieve a $15 minimum wage. For New York City workers, the minimum wage increase was phased in over three years for larger employers and four years for small businesses, reaching $15 an hour in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Long Island and Westchester County were subject to a different schedule. The minimum wage increased to $15 an hour over a six-year period, with the final raise at the end of 2021.

For the rest of the state, including all of upstate New York, the minimum wage increased from $9.70 an hour in 2016 to $12.50 an hour in 2020. According to the state Department of Labor, any subsequent increases are based on a schedule established by the state budget director.

In 2021, the minimum wage for the rest of New York increased to $13.20 an hour. Earlier this year, the state Department of Labor announced that the minimum wage would rise to $14.20 an hour at the end of the year.

There could be another minimum wage increase coming if some state legislators get their way. A bill introduced in the state Legislature would increase the state's minimum wage to $21.25 an hour. The hike would be phased in over a three-year period, from 2024 to 2026, for Long Island, New York City and Westchester County workers. For the remainder of the state, including upstate counties, the minimum wage would rise to $21.25 an hour in 2027.

After that, the bill calls for the statewide minimum wage to be indexed to inflation.